'Bank Account Se Paise Nikal Jaayenge': Nitin Gadkari Says Satellite Based Toll System Soon (VIDEO)

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways | PTI

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, on Wednesday (March 27), speaking on the toll tax said that the government was already ending toll and said that there would soon be satellite based toll system. Talking about how the mechanism would work, the minister added that the money would automatically be deducted from the bank accounts of the people.

Gadkari also assured the commuters that the amount deducted from the bank accounts would be calculated on the basis of the "road used by those travelling." This means that the charge or amount deducted will be based on the distance covered/travelled on the highways.

"Amount Collected Is For The Time Saved"

Further clarifying about the toll collection, the minister said that people were already saving on the diesel and the time given the roads and hence they would have to pay a "little" in return.

Gadkari also said that the projects were being executed under the Public-Private partnership (PPP) model and that the government also has to return the money under the model.

#WATCH | Nagpur: On Toll tax, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "Now we are ending toll and there will be a satellite base toll collection system. Money will be deducted from your bank account and the amount of road you cover will be charged accordingly. Through this time and… pic.twitter.com/IHWJNwM0QF — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

What Is GPS-Based Toll Collection System?

Nitin Gadkari was referring to the GPS-based toll collection system. The idea for a GPS-based toll collection system (Global Positioning System) technology has been raised by the government which will make the process of toll collection easier and quicker. The government said that the GPS-based toll collection system will make the process of charing motorists for the distance travelled on highways hassle-free.

What Is The Reaction To The Idea?

Though the idea looks appealing on the face of it, the truckers and a few heads of the truckers' associations have said that the GPS-based toll collection system would prove to be costly then the current system in place and will add to the burden of the truckers.

This is because under the current system a vehicle is charged only when it crosses a toll on the National Highway (NH). However, under the GPS-based toll collection system, any vehicle even entering the NH stretch would be liable to pay the toll charge and the amount would be deducted from the accounts.