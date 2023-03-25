 GPS-based collection to cut down waiting time waiting time at toll plazas to 47 seconds, says Nitin Gadkari
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGPS-based collection to cut down waiting time waiting time at toll plazas to 47 seconds, says Nitin Gadkari

GPS-based collection to cut down waiting time waiting time at toll plazas to 47 seconds, says Nitin Gadkari

Drivers will be charged only for the exact distance they've covered on the highways.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

One of the hassles of travelling on Indian highways has been stopping at multiple toll plazas, and waiting in long cueues for anything from 10 to 20 minutes. This was because the average waiting time for motorists to stop and pay a simple levy to pass through was eight minutes. But now Indians can simply drive away in less than a minute, thanks to GPS-based toll collection.

  • Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced that the automated system will be implemented at all toll plazas across the country in six months.

  • Drivers will be charged only for the exact distance they've covered on the highways.

  • Apart from cutting down waiting time from eight minutes to 47 seconds, it will also increase revenue from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GPS-based collection to cut down waiting time waiting time at toll plazas to 47 seconds, says Nitin...

GPS-based collection to cut down waiting time waiting time at toll plazas to 47 seconds, says Nitin...

Who was Gordon Moore? The Intel co-founder who envisioned the personal computer revolution

Who was Gordon Moore? The Intel co-founder who envisioned the personal computer revolution

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 25: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 25: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Tube Investments to buy 67% share in Lotus Surgicals for ₹2.3 bln

Tube Investments to buy 67% share in Lotus Surgicals for ₹2.3 bln

Shriram Finance to raise $150 mln via 2026 senior secured notes

Shriram Finance to raise $150 mln via 2026 senior secured notes