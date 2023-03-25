GPS-based collection to cut down waiting time waiting time at toll plazas to 47 seconds, says Nitin Gadkari

Representational image |

One of the hassles of travelling on Indian highways has been stopping at multiple toll plazas, and waiting in long cueues for anything from 10 to 20 minutes. This was because the average waiting time for motorists to stop and pay a simple levy to pass through was eight minutes. But now Indians can simply drive away in less than a minute, thanks to GPS-based toll collection.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced that the automated system will be implemented at all toll plazas across the country in six months.

Drivers will be charged only for the exact distance they've covered on the highways.

Apart from cutting down waiting time from eight minutes to 47 seconds, it will also increase revenue from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore.