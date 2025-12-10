Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 10, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened negative and continued the selling stance and broke its immediate support levels of 25750 zones. It attempted some recovery post the initial sell off but again gave up towards the end of the session and closed with losses of around 120 points. It formed a small bodied bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs – lower lows from the last two sessions. Now till it holds below 25900 marks, index may face some weakness towards 25750 then 25600 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 26000 then 26150 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 26300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25500 then 25400 strike. Call writing is seen at 26000 then 25900 strike while Put writing is seen at 25400 then 25800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25400 to 26300 zones while an immediate range between 25600 to 26100 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a negative note and bears again took control as intense selling dominated the first hour of the session. However, there was some relief as the index staged a sharp recovery of nearly 500 points from the intraday low, helping it trim losses. Despite this bounce, the short term structure remains weak, indicating that the market is still struggling to find strong follow up buying. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with wicks on both sides highlighting that buyers are not showing conviction at higher zones. Now till it holds below 85000 zones weakness could be seen towards 84300 then 84000 levels while on the upside hurdles are shifting lower at 85000 then 85300 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and drifted towards 58900 zones in the initial hour of the session. Later gradual recovery was seen from lower levels towards 59350 zones but it remained choppy in narrow range of 200 points between 59100 to 59300 levels. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now till it holds below 59500 zones some weakness could be seen towards 59000 then 58750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 59500 then 59750 zones.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.41% at 25958 levels. Positive setup seen in LTF, Titan, MCX, Shriram Finance, Laurus Labs, AU Bank, IIFL, PB Fintech and Canara Bank while weakness in Asian Paints, TMPV, IEX, INOX Wind, JSW Energy, Max Healthcare, BPCL, Cipla, OIL, Jiofin and Piramal Pharma.

IRCTC - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The technical setup for IRCTC looks good. The stock has been in a downward journey since the past few months and is back to its March/April lows. Interestingly the stock has respected those levels and we expect the similar kind of move as witnessed earlier (Moved from 670 to 820 levels). With the holiday season round the corner and the latest disruption in airlines, the booking through IRCTC has increased. The RSI is currently at oversold territory and a positive divergence is visible indicating bullish implications.

BUY IRCTC CMP 669.95 SL 645.00 TGT 701.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 10th Dec 2025

Anupam Rasayn:

Anupam Rasayan has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Jayhawk Fine Chemicals for ~$150 million, implying an enterprise value of ~$134 million and an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~9x based on CY24 performance. The acquisition provides Anupam with a strategic U.S. manufacturing base, expands its high-value polymer and performance materials portfolio, and strengthens its global CDMO positioning. It also enables forward integration, broader customer access, and cross-selling opportunities. The combined India–U.S. dual-site model and complementary R&D capabilities will enhance innovation, cost efficiency, and integrated supply chain offerings.

Pine Labs:

Setu by Pine Labs, announced the launch of India’s first agentic billpayments experience, designed to address two major challenges in bill payments: the fear of incorrect charges and the stress of missing due dates. While paying a bill takes minutes—keeping track of them takes hours. Most consumers in India spend a considerable amount of time tracking, checking, and paying their bills. Setu’s new agentic assistant handles this for the consumer by fetching every bill, identifying anomalies by comparing them with past patterns, and ensuring timely payments each month.

Supreme Petrochem:

The temporary shutdown of manufacturing operations at the Company's plant in Manali, Chennai, Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains and discharge of water from nearby reservoirs, have now been restored in full fledge.

Indigo:

IndiGo has fully reinstated operations across its network, with all scheduled flights operating under an adjusted plan. Nearly all previously delayed bags have been delivered, with the rest to follow shortly. The airline is operating over 1,800 flights as of 9th December 2025 and plans to reach nearly 1,900 on 10th December 2025, with on-time performance back to normal. IndiGo has also introduced an automated, no-questions-asked full refund process for cancellations on its website.

Zydus Lifesciences:

Zydus Lifesciences’ UAE subsidiary has entered a strategic partnership with Formycon AG for exclusive licensing and supply of FYB206, a biosimilar of Keytruda®, for the U.S. and Canada. Formycon will handle development, regulatory filings, manufacturing, and supply, while Zydus will lead commercialization. A BLA submission to the USFDA is expected soon, supporting efforts to make immunotherapy more affordable and accessible.