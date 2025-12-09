 HRS Aluglaze Announces ₹50.9 Crore SME IPO Opening On December 11 With Price Band Of ₹94-96
HRS Aluglaze Announces ₹50.9 Crore SME IPO Opening On December 11 With Price Band Of ₹94-96

HRS Aluglaze, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, on Tuesday said its Rs 50.9 crore initial share sale will open for public subscription on December 11. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on December 15 and the bidding for the anchor investors will open for a day on December 10, Ahmedabad-based HRS Aluglaze Ltd said in a statement.

Tuesday, December 09, 2025
article-image
HRS Aluglaze to launch Rs 50.9 cr SME IPO on December 11; listing scheduled on BSE SME | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 9: HRS Aluglaze, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, on Tuesday said its Rs 50.9 crore initial share sale will open for public subscription on December 11.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on December 15 and the bidding for the anchor investors will open for a day on December 10, Ahmedabad-based HRS Aluglaze Ltd said in a statement.

Price Band & Listing Details

The company has fixed a price band at Rs 94-96 per equity share and the shares will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 18, it added.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 53.04 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 50.92 crore.

Use of IPO Proceeds

The net proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 19 crore will be used by the company to fund its working capital requirements, Rs 18.30 crore to be utilised to set up an assembly and glass glazing line at Rajoda, Ahmedabad for façade work, and general corporate purposes.

Company Background

Incorporated in 2012, HRS Aluglaze Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems.

It provides standard and customized solutions to builders, contractors, architects, and institutions, along with material supply and procurement support. As on September 30, 2025, the firm has 28 active projects.

article-image

Financial Snapshot

For H1FY26, the company reported a total income of Rs 26.35 crore and net profit of Rs 4.54 crore. For FY25, it posted a total income of Rs 42.14 crore and net profit of Rs 5.15 crore. Cumulative Capital is the sole book running lead manager for the IPO.

