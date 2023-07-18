Bangladeshi Woman Marries UP Man, Takes Him Across Border, Sends His Bloodied Pictures To Mother-In-Law

Twitter

In a similar Seema Haider-like case which caught the national attention, a woman from Bangladesh came to Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad to marry a man who she had met on social media platform Facebook. As per news reports, the woman identified as Julie married Ajay in accordance with the Hindu tradition. Later, though, Julie brought Ajay to Bangladesh with her under the guise of renewing her visa.

Ajay's mother Sunitha said that Julie had traveled to Moradabad and converted to Hinduism to marry Ajay, along with her 11-year-old daughter Halima. Ajay contacted his mother a few days later to tell her that he had unintentionally crossed the border and was now in Bangladesh.

Mother received bloodied pictures of son from Bangladesh

Sunitha got upsetting pictures of her son that showed him covered in blood, which caused the situation to spiral out of control. Sunitha begged the SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) city for assistance in getting her son back from Bangladesh in a letter she sent because she was concerned for his safety.

Sunitha shows her son's bloodied picture on phone |

(Warning: The following picture may be traumatising to some viewers)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Julie begged me to go with her to the Bangladesh border since her passport and visa were about to expire. She promised to return after renewing her passport and visa. After accompanying her to the Bangladeshi border, my son contacted me to inform me that he had accidentally crossed the border and would be back in 10 to 15 days. Since that occurrence, about two months have gone," Sunitha noted in the letter.

"Now, the same number is sending me upsetting pictures of my son. I worry that Julie and her friends may have harmed my son in some way. I beg for aid in getting my kid back to India and helping him,” the letter continued.

Read Also Pakistani Intelligence Agencies Say Love Alone Motivated Seema Haider To Illegally Enter India

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)