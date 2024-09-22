Bangladesh Approves Hilsa Fish Export To India For Durga Puja

Image for representation | PTI

Bangladesh has announced that it will allow the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish to India ahead of Durga Puja, as confirmed by the government on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Commerce has approved the export of Hilsa fish to India in light of the upcoming Durga Puja," stated a release from the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry.

According to the order signed by Sultana Akhtar, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, this decision aims to cater to the requests of various exporters. The statement specified that the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish has been approved, provided that all prescribed conditions are met.

The ministry has instructed applicants to submit their requests to the Deputy Secretary of the Exports-2 Branch by noon on September 24. It emphasized that applications submitted after this deadline will not be accepted, and those who have already applied need not resubmit.

Hilsa fish, known as the national fish of Bangladesh, is highly regarded for its flavor and is celebrated through Hilsa festivals in various supermarkets across Dhaka. It is also popular in West Bengal, India.

The export of Hilsa fish adds a significant cultural touch to the Hindu festival of Durga Puja. In recent years, Bangladesh has practiced "Hilsa diplomacy" by permitting exports of this delicacy during the festival, strengthening ties with its neighboring country.