 Bangkok-Hong Kong Diamond Firm Bankruptcy Sends Shockwaves Through Surat & Mumbai; Over 150 Companies Stuck In Unpaid Debts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBangkok-Hong Kong Diamond Firm Bankruptcy Sends Shockwaves Through Surat & Mumbai; Over 150 Companies Stuck In Unpaid Debts

Bangkok-Hong Kong Diamond Firm Bankruptcy Sends Shockwaves Through Surat & Mumbai; Over 150 Companies Stuck In Unpaid Debts

The company, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, filed for bankruptcy with a staggering $7.8 million debt.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo |

The Indian diamond industry has been hit by a fresh wave of shockwaves as a Bangkok and Hong Kong-based diamond company has declared bankruptcy, leaving behind a trail of unpaid debts and trapped funds for over 150 companies in Surat and Mumbai.

The company, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, filed for bankruptcy with a staggering $7.8 million debt. The devastating impact falls heavily on Surat, where approximately 150 small and big diamond companies in Surat and Mumbai are now struggling to recover their dues, with their money seemingly trapped in the abyss of the bankrupt firm.

Read Also
Diamond Industry Leader Kiran Gems Relocates To Mumbai: All You Need To Know About The Founder,...
article-image

The nightmare unfolded when companies that had supplied goods to the now-defunct company learned about the bankruptcy. Their worst fears were confirmed when it was revealed that the company had no inventory left to cover the debts. While the company declared having $1.7 million worth of goods in stock at the time of bankruptcy, none of it was available for creditors.

Adding to the woes, the company further revealed a staggering $6 million debt, leaving little hope for full recovery for the affected Surat companies. The situation is particularly concerning as many of these companies are small and medium-sized enterprises, making them highly vulnerable to such financial blows.

Read Also
Gujarat: Surat Diamond Company Crafts Dazzling Mukut For Ayodhya's Ram Lalla
article-image

The news has sent shivers down the spine of the already struggling Surat diamond industry. The industry has been grappling with several challenges in recent times, including a global economic slowdown, rising prices of rough diamonds, and increasing competition from lab-grown diamonds. This latest development has further eroded confidence and added to the existing financial strain.

The incident has also raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in the diamond trade. Questions are now being raised about the company's financial practices and the possibility of foul play. The Surat Diamond Association, the apex body representing the diamond industry in the city, has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Know Tata Group's Ingenious Role In Ayodhya Temple's Engineering Marvel

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Know Tata Group's Ingenious Role In Ayodhya Temple's Engineering Marvel

Bangkok-Hong Kong Diamond Firm Bankruptcy Sends Shockwaves Through Surat & Mumbai; Over 150...

Bangkok-Hong Kong Diamond Firm Bankruptcy Sends Shockwaves Through Surat & Mumbai; Over 150...

Devotees Flock To Ayodhya's Ram Temple For First Darshan Of Ram Lalla After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Devotees Flock To Ayodhya's Ram Temple For First Darshan Of Ram Lalla After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Who Is Karpoori Thakur? All You Need To Know About Former Bihar CM Who Has Been Awarded Bharat Ratna...

Who Is Karpoori Thakur? All You Need To Know About Former Bihar CM Who Has Been Awarded Bharat Ratna...

Gujarat: 'After 5 Years, Indian Criminal Justice System Will Be Best In World,' Claims Union Home...

Gujarat: 'After 5 Years, Indian Criminal Justice System Will Be Best In World,' Claims Union Home...