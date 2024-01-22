Gujarat: Surat Diamond Company Crafts Dazzling Mukut For Ayodhya's Ram Lalla

The mukut | FPJ

Surat: On the eve of the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the divine child Ram Lalla received a breathtaking golden crown, handcrafted in Surat with gems worth ₹11 crore. This dazzling gift, a symbol of devotion and meticulous craftsmanship, comes from Mukesh Patel, a renowned jeweler from Green Lab Diamond Company.

“The moment I heard about the possibility of offering an ornament for Lord Ram,” shared Patel, his eyes shining with emotion, “I knew it had to be something spectacular. Ram Lalla, the king of kings, deserves nothing less.”

The journey began with a simple suggestion from Dinesh Navdia, National Treasurer of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He saw in Patel the perfect man to adorn the temple’s most beloved deity. Patel, touched by the request, readily agreed and, with the full support of his family and company, embarked on this divine mission.

How the specially-designed mukut was crafted:

“Two of our skilled craftsmen were flown to Ayodhya to precisely measure the idol’s head,” recalls Navdia. “They returned to Surat and immediately began the painstaking process of creating the mukut, infusing every ounce of dedication into their work.”

The final masterpiece is a sight to behold. Weighing 6 kg, the crown boasts 4.5 kg of pure gold meticulously crafted into intricate floral motifs. Nestled within are diamonds of varying sizes, rubies ablaze with color, lustrous pearls, and sapphires adding a touch of regal blue. Each gemstone, hand-selected for its brilliance and symbolic significance, reflects the divine radiance of Lord Ram.

“The design is inspired by the ancient crowns worn by emperors,” explains Patel, pointing to the intricately carved lotus bud atop the mukut, “while incorporating elements of traditional temple architecture. It represents both Ram’s earthly reign and his celestial divinity.”

Immense efforts that went into designing the crown bore fruit

The culmination of countless hours of meticulous labor and immense devotion, the mukut adorns Ram Lalla with a dazzling grandeur befitting his celestial stature. As thousands of devotees gather for the temple’s consecration, the crown not only symbolizes wealth and artistry but also embodies the unyielding faith and passion that fueled its creation.

“This isn’t just a crown,” adds Navadia, a hint of awe in his voice, “it’s a testament to the unwavering devotion of the people of India to their beloved Lord Ram. It’s a gift that represents the hopes, dreams, and unwavering faith of millions.”