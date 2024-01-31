'Bandh Karo, Bandh Karo!': Passengers Stage Protest At Delhi Airport After IndiGo Cancels Deoghar-Bound Flight; Video Viral |

Delhi: A video has surfaced on the internet from the Delhi airport which shows passengers staging protest and raising slogans against the IndiGo airlines on Wednesday afternoon.

Passengers of the Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight were seen raising slogans while staging a protest against the airline after it cancelled the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport.

#WATCH | Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight raise slogans and protest against the airline after it cancels the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/L8Nj1cW4Vq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Several flights bound for the capital or scheduled to take off from the national capital were delayed or cancelled owing to the prevailing weather.

According to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24, a total of 51 flights were delayed and 11 more cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.5 Cr Fine Over Viral Video

Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.50 crore on IndiGo in connection with a video showing passengers eating on the tarmac at Mumbai airport. The BCAS levied a penalty of Rs 1.20 crore, while the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the airline.

The DGCA and BCAS also fined Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai airport) a total of Rs 90 lakh. The BCAS imposed a penalty of Rs 60 lakh, and the DGCA fined the airport Rs 30 lakh. The fines were issued in response to a viral video showing passengers from IndiGo flight 6E2195, en route from Goa to Delhi, eating on the tarmac after the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues related to low visibility conditions in Delhi on January 14.

Show Cause Notices Issued

The BCAS issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for violating Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, AvSec Order 02/2019, and an order dated September 21, 2021. The notice pertains to the failure to observe due aviation security procedures during the diversion of Flight no. 6E 2195 to Mumbai.

Similarly, Mumbai airport received a show cause notice for violating Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, related to the failure to report an incident concerning Flight no. 6E 2195 that landed at the airport. The incident led to passengers disembarking and eating on the tarmac, sparking widespread attention on social media after a video of the incident went viral.