 'Have Bomb Under My Seat': IndiGo Flight Delayed After Passenger Claims Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found
As per the Mumbai police, it was claimed by the man during the ongoing boarding time, that a bomb had been planted under the seat in a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File

Mumbai, January 27: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow was delayed on Friday after a man said that there was a bomb under his seat.
As per the Mumbai police, it was claimed by the man during the ongoing boarding time, that a bomb had been planted under the seat in a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight. The incident happened during the late hours of January 26th.

According to the Mumbai police, a passenger boarding Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow said that there was a bomb under his seat, after which the flight was thoroughly checked. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Mumbai police and airport agencies reached the spot and investigated.

Passenger Detained

"No suspicious object was found during the investigation," Mumbai police said. The Mumbai police detained the 27-year-old passenger and registered a case against him under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code. "Police are investigating why he did this," said Mumbai police. Further details are awaited.

