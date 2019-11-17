Balatkaar ke badle balatkaar: General's TV rant on Kashmir has Twitter shocked

Retired Major General SP Sinha has left Twitter shocked after he asked for “death in return for death, and rape in return for rape”.
The former Army officer was speaking on a live debate on Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh.
While deabating on the atrocities carried out against Kashmiri Pandits during their mass exodus from Kashmir in 1990, the Army officer made this insensitive comment.
The audience, the moderator Sumaira Sheikh and other panelists strongly disapproved the ex-officer's comments.
Twitter users expressed their disappointment. Some users went on to say that the ex-officer's comments have defamed the army.
Watch the complete debate:
