'Bakra Banake Katenge..': UP Man Threatens To Butcher CM Yogi Adityanath If He Tries To Run Bulldozer On His Home; Video Goes Viral |

UP: A video has surfaced on the internet where a man can be seen threatening to butcher the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath like a 'goat.' The unconfirmed video also shows the man challenging CM Yogi to raze his house in Prayagraj with a bulldozer.

Video Shows Man Threatening CM Yogi On Camera

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a local reporter can be seen saying to the man that people are blaming the CM that he is being biased and running bulldozers on Muslim homes. The local reporter can be heard saying, "Khansahab, unke upar toh aarop lag rahe hai ki wo pakshapat kar rahe hai, Musalmanon par bulldozer chala rahe hai."

The man in the video immediately responds to his question saying, "Toh humare upar aake chalake dikha de" (Let him run bulldozer upon us). He then speaks out his complete address on video, further challenging UP CM Yogi to raze his house using a bulldozer.

Later another clip is attached in the video where he can be seen saying, "Bakra banake katenge.. Yogi ko.. Agar aajaye mere ghar pe bulldozer leke" (I'll butcher Yogi like a goat if he dares to come to my house with a bulldozer). When he was asked whether he is threatening the Chief Minister, the man stated that he is challenging Yogi to do so.

No Reports Of Action Taken Against Man In Video

There are no reports of when and where exactly the video was shot. According to X users, posting the video on their accounts, the video was shot recently. Many users have also tagged UP CM Yogi, the UP Police and Prayagraj Police on their video posts, seeking action against the man. However, no confirmed reports of the man's identity or any action taken against him have surfaced on the internet.