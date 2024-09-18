Bahraich: Forest Officials Intensify 'Operation Bhediya' To Capture 6th 'Killer' Wolf

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bahraich, Ajit Singh (L) & One Of The Captured Wolves (R) | ANI

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Forest department officials are diligently working to capture the sixth "killer" wolf as part of the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign, aimed at capturing a pack responsible for nine deaths and 50 injuries since July.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bahraich, Ajit Singh, while speaking to ANI detailed about the recent attempt to capture the sixth wolf.

"When I arrived at the scene yesterday, it was clear that the wolf had dragged the goat to a different location. Despite our efforts to trap him with a cage, he managed to escape due to the disruptive noise. Otherwise, he would have been unlikely to flee so easily," Singh explained.

"...We believe that it must have escaped before we put the trap. There has been light rain in this region. So, we are not able to use the drones. Still, we are looking for the pug marks..."

5th Wolf Captured

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on September 10, while one wolf remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend the pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division.

About A Wolf Attack That Took Place On Tuesday

On Tuesday, An 11-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a wolf in Mohan Pipri village of Bahraich in the early hours of the morning. According to the family, at about 2 am in the morning while the family were asleep on the roof of their home a wolf attacked Mohammad Umar's son Imran Ali.

Speaking about the attack the boy's father Mohmmad Umar said, "We were asleep on the roof when the wolf came and pounced on my son. He screamed for help and people gathered.""My son was severely wounded in the attack and admitted to a hospita.," He added Umar says that the wolf menace is continuing in the village for the past several days.

The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them, which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.

Three snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves. 9 people have been killed and more than 50 people have been injured until now due to the attacks by the wolves in various villages of Bahraich.