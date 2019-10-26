Badlapur: Depressed Mother strangles son to death 18 months after divorce with husband

Depressed mother murdered her 8-year-old son on Thursday. Sheetal Maner, a homemaker, confessed to the crime saying he was scared for her son’s future as she had no money to support him.

Sheetal separated from his husband 18 months ago and the court proceedings are still on. Sheetal and her husband were married for 10 years before they approached the court for a divorce.

Sheetal and her son, Arnav were living with Sheetal’s sister, Shweta Shirsat, in Badlapur East. According to Shweta, Sheetal called her late early morning on Thursday, around 5.30 a.m and said she had killed Arnav. Shweta was at her mother’s place in Diva at the time.

She immediately informed the police and along with her mother, reached the house in a rush. However, Arnav was dead until then. The police had also arrived by the time.

“Maner said she killed her son as she was depressed and was worried about her son’s future as she was a homemaker,” said Harshal Kulkarni, investigation officer, Badlapur police station. “The boy’s body was handed over to his father for the final rites. We are yet to record his statement as he is in a state of shock. He said that Sheetal and he had differences, which is why they separated.”

Shweta informed that Sheetal was being treated for depression. “She used to say that the separation had left her disturbed. She was always worried about her son’s education. Her husband would never send money. He never called her and didn’t bother to ask about his son,” said Shweta.

The police booked Sheetal under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced in court and is currently under police custody till October 28.