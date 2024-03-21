Badaun Double Murder Case: Prime Suspect Javed Arrested From Bareilly

Prime Suspect Javed Arrested From Bareilly |

Lucknow: In a significant breakthrough in the Budaun double murder case, authorities announced the arrest of Javed, a prime suspect, from Bareilly on Thursday. This development follows a swift response by law enforcement, deploying five teams to track down Javed, accused in the tragic killing of two children.

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police, Alok Priyadarshi, confirmed the arrest, stating, "Javed, brother of the main accused Sajid, was apprehended by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is was brought to Badaun for further interrogation." The arrest occurred after Javed voluntarily surrendered at the Satellite Police outpost of Baradari Police Station in Bareilly, according to SSP Priyadarshi.

The incident in question unfolded when Sajid, who operates a barber shop, allegedly barged into a household acquainted with him and viciously attacked three children - Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8), and Yuvraj (10) - with a knife on Tuesday. Tragically, Ayush and Ahaan succumbed to their injuries, while Yuvraj is recuperating in hospital.

Following the murders, Sajid was fatally shot by the police in an encounter. Javed, however, had evaded authorities since the gruesome incident. Both Javed and Sajid have been implicated in the case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Late Wednesday evening, authorities announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to Javed's arrest, emphasizing the urgency of the manhunt. SSP Priyadarshi had previously stated the formation of five specialized teams tasked with locating and apprehending Javed.