Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow, will formally resign as BJP MP

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on October 19 to submit his resignation as MP.

Taking to Twitter, Babul Supriyo said: "Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP. I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again."

According to news agency ANI, earlier on October 1, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter.

It was alleged that Supriyo never called the Office of Speaker, Lok Sabha after announcing his intention to tender his resignation from the membership of lower house, the TMC leader said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla's appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as 'received'. The letter dated September 20 only cites an urgent matter as the reason for the appointment and does not further explain the aforesaid matter.

Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Later, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal.

Supriyo, who joined Trinamool Congress on September 18 had earlier announced that he would resign once he got the appointment with the Speaker.

Babul won from Asansol parliamentary constituency twice -- in 2014 and in 2019. He also became union Minister-of-State in the Narendra Modi ministry but things started to go the other way round and he was dropped in the cabinet reshuffle. After that he announced to quit politics overnight and within a few days, he joined the TMC.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:57 AM IST