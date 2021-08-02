Babul Supriyo firm on quitting politics, but will remain MP

Kolkata: After holding a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo said that though he will not leave his MP post but will stick to his earlier decision of leaving politics.

“I will stick to my earlier decision of quitting politics. I am grateful to Shah and Nadda for blessing me and just for their request and just because of the love that people of Asansol had shown me I will remain Asansol MP. I will also leave the bunglow given to me and won’t take minister’s salary,” said Babul.

(This is a developing copy)