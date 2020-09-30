India

Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict Latest Updates: LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti to skip hearing

A special CBI court will pronounce its judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case today. The judgement by the court is likely to come around 11 am. Taking this into account security has been tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing in connection with the incident which took place in 1992.

Lucknow: Security tightened around Special CBI court

Accused reach Lucknow

Accused Vinay Katiyar, Dharamdas, Vedanti, Lallu Singh, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey reach Lucknow.

LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti to skip hearing

LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh unlikely to be present in court at time of delivery of verdict in Babri case, a Advocate told news agency PTI.

Security tighetened at the court premises

