Babri Masjid demolition anniversary: Timeline of events from construction of mosque in 1528 to CBI court judgment in 2020

While Muslims mourn the demolition as 'Yaum E Gham' (day of sorrow), Hindutva organisations celebrate the day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of bravery).

Here is a timeline of Babri Masjid case:

- 1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur

- 1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed structure. Court rejects the plea

- 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under central dome outside the disputed structure

- 1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for right to worship the idols of Ram Lalla

- Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols

- 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site

- 1961: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site

- Feb 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site to Hindu worshippers

- Aug 1989: Allahabad HC orders status quo in respect of the disputed structure

- Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished

- Dec 1992: Two FIRs filed in the case. One against unknown kar sevaks for demolition of the mosque. The other names BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and others for allegedly giving communal speeches before the demolition

- Oct 1993: CBI files composite charge sheet accusing Advani and others of conspiracy

- May 2001: Special CBI court drops proceedings against Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Bal Thackeray and others

- Nov 2004: CBI challenges before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court the dropping of proceedings against BJP leaders on technical grounds. Court issues notices

- May 2010: High court dismisses plea. Says no merit in CBI's revision petition

- Sep 2010: In a 2:1 majority, HC rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla

- May 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute

- Feb 2011: CBI moves Supreme Court against high court order in the mosque demolition case

- Mar 2017: SC indicates it may consider reviving conspiracy charge against the BJP leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case

- SC suggests fresh attempts to resolve Ayodhya dispute

- Apr: SC favours time-bound completion of trial in the case and reserves order on CBI's plea

- SC restores criminal conspiracy charge against leaders including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti and clubs the trials in the matters pending against VIPs and kar sevaks

- Nov 2019: SC grants entire disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, directs govt to allot an alternative five-acre plot to Muslims to build mosque

- Aug 2020: PM Narendra Modi conducts 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya, launches construction of Ram temple

- Supreme Court extends by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case

- Sep 30: Special Judge S K Yadav delivers judgment in the mosque demolition case, all accused acquitted.

(With PTI inpus)