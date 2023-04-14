'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra' Special tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train flagged off from Hazrat Nizamuddin

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra” Special tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train was flagged off from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station today on its auspicious tour by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region jointly.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Virendra Kumar highlighted the achievements of Baba Saheb Ambedkar towards society and his contribution for the rights of the socially backward classes. He appreciated the Railways for running this Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra train while Shri Reddy said that tourists shall visit the prominent places associated with the life of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar & the Buddhist heritage in 8 days journey for a holistic experience. He said this train is truly fulfilling the Dekho Apna Desh initiative of India.

Both the minister traveled in the train and in bus along with tourists. From Nizamudeen Station to Delhi, the two ministers interacted with the passengers. In this tour, tourist from across the country joined the train . All passengers were thankful to Prime Minister for providing this opportunity to get connected with the life and experience of Baba saheb Ambedkar.

The proposed 7 nights and 8 days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train, after departure from Delhi, will arrive at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi), as its first halt. Then, the train will move to Nagpur railway station where tourists will proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism. The train will depart from Nagpur for Sanchi. The sightseeing of Sanchi includes visits to the eponymous stupa and other Buddhist sites. Sanchi is followed by Varanasi as the next destination along with a visit to Sarnath & Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Gaya is the next and final destination where the tourists will be taken to the holy site of Bodhgaya to visit the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries. Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites, would also be covered by roads. The tour will finally terminate in New Delhi.

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, fondly referred to as “Baba Saheb”, was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. Besides, he was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist, and scholar. Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes. The tour, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra, designed by Indian Railways, aims to highlight the places and destinations connected with the life of Ambedkar. The

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra” tourist train having ten AC-3 Tier coaches will accommodate a total number of 600 tourists. This tourist train will have the facility of a Pantry Coach which will serve vegetarian food to the tourist. Besides travel insurance for the passengers and security on the train, tourists can board/ de-board at Delhi, Mathura Jn, and Agra stations. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh'' to promote domestic tourism. Starting from a price range of ₹21,650 /- per person, the tourist train will be an all-inclusive tour package covering a train journey in 3AC, a night stay at hotels, and all meals (vegetarian only). All transfers & sightseeing in buses, services of guide and travel insurance, etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and railways will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.