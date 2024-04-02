Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ads Misleading Case: Netizens Troll Yoga Guru & Balkrishna For False Advertisement

Ram Krishna Yadav, who is popularly called Baba Ramdev with Archarya Bal Krishna, is accused by the Supreme Court of publishing advertisements claiming medical cures. Netizens are reacting on social media platforms as Ramdev reached the Supreme Court with Bal Krishna.

Netizens reactions

People on social media are reacting after Baba Ramdev went to the Supreme Court on an allegation of false advertising. Some netizens were offended by Baba Ramdev, while others criticized him on social media platforms.

On X (formerly Twitter), Versha Singh (a Journalist) shared a video where we can see Baba Ramdev and Bal Krishna heading toward the Supreme Court with high security. Versha Wrote," After the court's displeasure and rebuke, Supreme Court reporter @awais__usmani Asked Baba Ramdev why he lied in the Supreme Court. During this, Ramdev did not give any answer. You watch the rest of the video yourself".

Ashok Basoya said, "This is the power of the Constitution made by Nehruji Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Baba Ramdev is standing with folded hands in the Supreme Court and has apologized for misleadingly promoting medicine. At that time, the entire government system was together; today, everything has collapsed before the power of the Constitution."

People on social media are trolling and sharing memes of Baba Ramadev and Balkrishna. Twitter is flooded with memes, videos, and photos.

Pritesh Shah wrote "#SupremeCourt refuses to accept Patanjali’s apology, says it is a mere “lip service” “We are not willing to accept this(apology) and this is perfunctory,” Court says".

Who is Balkrishna?

Balkrishna, who is known as Acharya Balkrishna, is a billionaire businessman and chairman of the Patanjali Ayurved. He was born on 4 August 1972 in Uttrakhand. In 2006 Balkrishna and Ramdev founded patanjali Ayurved and started making patanjali products. According to the reports, Balkrishna holds 94% of the company share and serves as its managing director. He was also reported as the third-youngest billionaire by Forbes India in 2020.