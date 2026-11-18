Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: Centre Proposes Expanding Government Hospital Treatment Packages From 23 To 112 To Improve Healthcare Access | File Pic

New Delhi: The Government is planning to significantly expand the range of treatments reserved for public hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), with the number of Health Benefit Packages proposed to increase from the existing 23 to 112, sources in the National Health Authority (NHA) said.

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According to senior NHA officials, the proposed expansion primarily focuses on commonly occurring medical conditions and routine surgical procedures that can be effectively treated at government health facilities, particularly Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs).

The move is aimed at achieving two key objectives: bringing commonly required healthcare services closer to beneficiaries and strengthening public hospitals through greater utilisation of existing infrastructure and additional financial resources.

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A senior NHA official explained that many of these treatments can be provided at public hospitals with the infrastructure, equipment and trained medical personnel already available.

“The idea is to ensure that patients do not have to travel long distances for treatments that can be effectively provided at government hospitals closer to their homes. At the same time, greater utilisation of these facilities will help strengthen their infrastructure and improve the quality of services,” the official said.

Sources said the NHA has identified 89 additional packages covering commonly required medical and surgical treatments, taking the proposed total to 112.

These include treatment for conditions such as severe anaemia, accelerated hypertension, acute bronchitis, diarrhoea, dysentery, gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections, renal colic, acute febrile illnesses and certain diabetes-related complications.

The proposed list also includes procedures such as hysterectomy, circumcision, biopsy, treatment of hydrocele, haemorrhoids, cysts and lipomas, besides screening for diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

Officials said the emphasis is on medical conditions and procedures that can be managed within the existing clinical capacities of government healthcare institutions, subject to the availability of necessary infrastructure, equipment and trained personnel.

This is expected to particularly benefit people in rural and underserved areas, reducing the need to travel to distant hospitals and minimising associated expenses, loss of wages and inconvenience to families.

Beyond improving access for patients, the proposal is also expected to provide a significant boost to public healthcare institutions.

Senior NHA officials pointed out that government hospitals receive reimbursements under AB PM-JAY for providing cashless treatment to eligible beneficiaries. These funds can be utilised for strengthening infrastructure, purchasing medical equipment, ensuring the availability of medicines and consumables, meeting operational expenses and engaging additional healthcare professionals.

"Greater utilisation of public hospitals will also mean more resources flowing back into these institutions through PM-JAY reimbursements. These funds can be reinvested in improving facilities and patient care, creating a sustainable cycle of better service delivery and stronger public hospitals," an official explained.

Sources said the initiative is intended to make better use of investments already made in public healthcare infrastructure while progressively enhancing the capacity of government hospitals to serve more patients.

Since 2019, 23 Health Benefit Packages under Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Mental Health specialities have been reserved for public healthcare facilities under AB PM-JAY. Several States have subsequently reserved additional packages based on their own healthcare capacities.

Building on these experiences, the NHA has now proposed a wider expansion at the national level.

Sources said the Authority issued an Office Memorandum on October 13, 2026, inviting State Health Agencies to examine the proposed list and submit their suggestions by November 25, 2026.

The revised framework is proposed to come into effect from December 1, 2026, after consideration of the feedback received from States.

Officials clarified that States will have the flexibility to reduce the number of reserved packages, with prior approval of their respective State Governments, depending on the availability of infrastructure, specialists and other essential facilities.

According to NHA sources, the larger objective is to ensure that beneficiaries can access commonly required treatments closer to home while public hospitals become better equipped, better utilised and financially strengthened to deliver quality healthcare.

The initiative is expected to reinforce the dual objective of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY- providing financial protection against hospitalisation expenses and strengthening the public healthcare system to make quality treatment more accessible to people.

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