'Ayodhya to sirf jhanki hai...': ABVP to resume movement for temples in Varanasi and Mathura

With the foundation stone laying ceremony of the temple for Lord Rama in Ayodhya, a breakthrough in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was believed to be achieved. Many even applauded the step and hoped that it will further end the controversy over disputed religious sites.

However, BJP's student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABVP) has now decided to raise the demand for the restoration of temples in Kashi and Mathura.

As per the report by ToI, ABVP has also appealed to VHP, RSS and other Hindu bodies and asked for the support for these bodies.