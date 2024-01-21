Ayodhya Temple Consecration: PM Modi Tweets Bengali Nazrul Geeti On Lord Ram, Pumps Up Celebrations In Kolkata | @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on his X handle posted a Bengali Nazrul geeti on Lord Ram which added to the celebration of consecration of Ram Mandir for the people of Kolkata.

"The people of West Bengal have immense reverence towards Prabhu Shri Ram. Here is the iconic Nazrul Geeti Mono Jopo Naam #ShriRamBhajan" mentioned Modi in his post.

The people of West Bengal have immense reverence towards Prabhu Shri Ram.



Here is the iconic Nazrul Geeti Mono Jopo Naam. #ShriRamBhajan

Though Ram Mandir is being inaugurated in Ayodhya, but the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' is also getting reverberated even in Kolkata. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh said that from January 29, five special trains will run to ferry devotes from Bengal to Ayodhya for visiting Ram Mandir.

Excitement around Ram Mandir consecration

"The demand of visiting Ram Mandir is huge. All cannot go on the inauguration day as there can be security issues. Five special trains will run from January 29 not just from Bengal but also from other states to carry devotees in Ayodhya. Special passes will be made for each state. The devotees will just have to purchase the train ticket and there will be several organizers and they will do the needful," added Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers of the biggest market in Kolkata 'Burrabazar' are very happy for the high demand of decorative lights, lamps, ladoos and flags with Lord Ram's picture on it.

"At least 100 to 200 'Ram Dwaj' being sold everyday"

Talking to the Free Press Journal, a shopkeeper of Burrabazar, Amarjit said that at least 100 to 200 'Ram Dwaj'(flags) are being sold everyday.

"The prices of each dwaj is Rs. 30 and at least 200 such flags are sold everyday. Dupattas with Ram's name on it as also much demand and over 300 pieces is sold everyday," mentioned Amarjit also adding that the entire Burrabazar area will get lit up on January 22 and Hanuman Chalisa will also be recited in that area.

Robin Verma, head of Kolkata Electric Dealers Association said,"From LED to decorative lights all are in demand just like during Diwali. Ram ayenge to saaj uthega angna. (The houses will be decorated with the arrival of Lord Ram.) Two food trucks will be kept outside our office to feed the destitute."