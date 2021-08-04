Ayodhya Ram Temple opening by December 2023

The grand Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be opened to the public by December 2023, reported ANI quoting sources.

The news agency further said that the entire project could be complete by 2025. A museum, digital archives and a research centre will also come up in the temple complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the Bhumi Puja and Shila Puja on 5 August last year at the Ram Janmabhoomi

The entire complex is expected to cost around ₹1,000 crore. The Ram Temple Trust already has donations in the excess of ₹3,000 crore.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Earlier this year, the general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said: "The Ram Temple will be built in about two and a half acres and a wall will be built around it, which is called Parkota. Retaining walls will be built inside the ground to prevent the effects of floods. This work will be completed in three years and with this preparation we are doing all the work.”