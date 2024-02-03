Ayodhya Ram Temple: Devotees Offer Over ₹12 Cr Donations In 10 Days Since Public Opening

Devotees waiting to enter the Ram temple in Ayodhya | PTI

In the sacred precincts of Ram Lalla's mandir, the devotees are demonstrating their unwavering devotion by making generous contributions towards the Balak Ram as over Rs 12 crore has been collected in just 10 days ever since the temple is thrown open for the public on January 23.

Both online and offline channels are witnessing a surge in donations, underscoring the fervent support for this monumental endeavour.

Temple receives 12 Cr since opening

Since opening its doors to the public on January 23, the temple has emerged as a focal point for devotees, drawing a steady stream of visitors. Over the past ten days alone, Ram Lalla has received donations totalling approximately Rs 12 crore.

On Ram Lalla's consecration on January 22, contributions soared as eight thousand attendees wholeheartedly offered `dan’ as Rs 3.17 crore was collected as donation on that day alone.

Following the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, Ayodhya is experiencing an influx of devotees and tourists. Each day, hundreds of thousands of people are arriving for worship and sightseeing.

Ayodhya welcomed almost 5.76 crore visitors in 2023

In 2023, Ayodhya welcomed approximately 5.76 crore visitors, marking a significant increase of approximately 3.36 crore visitors compared to 2022 and approximately 1.42 crore more visitors than Kashi received. T

he surge in tourism witnessed a twofold increase in Ayodhya's visitor count before the consecration of the Ram Temple, with lakhs of people now visiting the city daily. In 2022, Ayodhya attracted 2,39,10,479 tourists, of which 2,39,09,014 were domestic visitors and 1,465 were foreign tourists. Contrastingly, in 2023, Ayodhya received a staggering 5,75,70,896 visitors.

BJP MLAs to visit Ayodhya on Feb 11

All BJP MLAs, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are slated to pay their respects to Ram Lalla on February 11. Accompanying them will be Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and MLAs from other NDA alliance partners. This follows CM Yogi's earlier announcement of a cabinet visit on February 1, further emphasizing the government's commitment to the temple's cause.

Saraswati Puja

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for celebration of Basant Panchami – the festival festival in Ram Temple – on February 14. On this occasion Saraswati will be worshipped and a cultural program will be organised.

“With the temple's annual festival calendar finalized, devotees can look forward to a year-round schedule of religious and cultural festivities, promising enriching experiences for all,” Anil Mishra, a Ram Mandir Trust member said..