Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Surpasses ₹5000 Cr In Donations, Exceeds Initial Target Of ₹900 Cr | PTI

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has achieved an impressive milestone, exceeding Rs 5000 crore in donations, far surpassing the initial target of Rs 900 crore set by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

With the grand opening ceremony drawing near, a substantial sum of Rs 3200 crore has already found its place in the 'dedication fund' account. In expressing gratitude, a spokesperson for the trust remarked, "The outpouring of support from devotees has propelled the construction of the Ram temple to unprecedented heights. It is a testament to the unwavering devotion and faith of the people."

Surge in daily donations

As anticipation builds for the consecration ceremony, the trust has witnessed a surge in daily donations and offertories to Ram Lalla. Currently receiving three to four lakhs daily, with monthly donations ranging from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore, the spokesperson emphasized, "The global response underscores the reverence for Ram Lalla and the monumental importance of completing the temple."

भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के अनुजों सहित दिव्य दर्शन - अयोध्या धाम



पौष मास, शुक्ल पक्ष, नवमी तिथि, विक्रमी संवत् २०८०



Divya Darshans of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla, along with his brothers- Ayodhya Dham



Paush Maas, Shukla Paksh, Navami Tithi, Vikrami Samvat 2080 pic.twitter.com/ulEnHSX34v — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 19, 2024

To streamline the management of the substantial influx of donations, the Ram temple trust has embraced modernity by employing cash counting machines. This move ensures accuracy and transparency in handling the financial contributions pouring in from devotees worldwide.

Devotees across the world sending over 5,000 clothes for Ram Lalla

Beyond monetary offerings, devotees worldwide are expressing their devotion by sending over 5,000 new clothes for Ram Lalla. Crafted by Ayodhya's dedicated tailor, Bhagwat Prasad, these garments adhere to a specific color scheme for each day of the week, symbolizing meticulous devotion to Ram Lalla's attire. Bhagwat Prasad, who has received requests from across the country, has meticulously crafted approximately 1000 sets of clothes for Ram Lalla. Each set comprises three curtains, one big bed, one small bed, six dupattas, and a quilt.

Bhagwat Prasad shared, "It is heartening to witness the widespread participation in this endeavor. Devotees are not just contributing financially but are also ensuring that every aspect, including the attire of Ram Lalla, reflects the utmost devotion."

As Ayodhya readies itself for this historic consecration ceremony, the combined efforts of devotees and the incorporation of modern tools by the trust underscore the profound significance of this moment in India's cultural and religious narrative.