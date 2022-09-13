Ayodhya Ram Mandir set to complete by end of 2023; ceremony to begin in January 2024 before LS elections

Photo: PTI

The grand opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would take place just before the 2024 General elections as per the information received from Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The opening ceremony of the Mandir at the birthplace of Lord Ram would continue for almost one month.

The construction of the temple would be completed by the end of the year 2023 and the opening ceremony might start on January 14/15 in 2024, which is to continue for a month, informed the General Secretary of Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai. He claimed that temple construction would be completed in December 2023 but it would take some time to allow devotees to worship.

Rai added that on an auspicious date, the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram would begin and the entire religious ritual might take a month to complete.

Earlier it was said that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir would open for the devotees on January 14/15 in the year 2024. The trust general secretary said that it would be early to say that idols of Lord Ram would be established by then but the ritual to begin from this date.

The trust officials informed that not only the grand Ram Mandir but the other six such structures planned inside the Janambhoomi complex would also be completed by December next year.

They said that agencies involved in the temple construction have assured that the entire work would be completed before time. Rai said that the boundary walls of the Ram Mandir complex would stretch to one at least kilometre. Inside the complex Mandirs of important characters in the life of Lord Ram such as Valmiki, Nishadraj, Jatau, Shabri and others would also be constructed.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government too is carrying out various developmental projects in Ayodhya to give it a facelift. The construction of the international airport, railway and bus station is ongoing at a pace in Uttar Pardesh. Besides the UP government has also decided to set up a new township in Ayodhya and the housing board of state has allocated Rs 320 crore for the project which will be developed on 1,400 acres of land.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development of tourism infrastructure in Ayodhya and Rs 300 crore for the construction of an approach road to Ram Mandir.