 Ayodhya Ram Mandir Received Donation Of  ₹5,500 crore So Far, ₹11 Crore Foreign Donations In 10 Months: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAyodhya Ram Mandir Received Donation Of  ₹5,500 crore So Far, ₹11 Crore Foreign Donations In 10 Months: Reports

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Received Donation Of  ₹5,500 crore So Far, ₹11 Crore Foreign Donations In 10 Months: Reports

The grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya has received a whopping donation of Rs 5,500 crore so far. The foundation stone for the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was laid by PM Narendra Modi in 2020 and inaugurated in January this year.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Ram Mandir, Ayodhya | File Image

The grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya has received a whopping donation of Rs 5,500 crore so far, with Rs 11 crore in foreign donations in the last 10 months. In the last three years, Ayodhya Ram Mandir has received donations of over Rs 2,000 crore, with various means of donations including gold and silver, reported Hindi news publication Amar Ujala.

The foundation stone for the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. During the fund campaign run in 2021 for the construction of the temple, as much as Rs 3,500 crore. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust has printed over 10,000 receipts of people donating from every section of the country as well as international donations. The gigantic temple was inaugurated in January this year.

FPJ Shorts
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: New Dress Code For Priests At Ram Mandir; Bans Android Phone
article-image

The consecration of Ram Lalla was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, and by February 24 itself, the newly constructed temple had donations, including 25 kg gold and silver ornament, of around Rs 25 crore.

The devotees have been donating to Ram Lalla since the foundation-laying ceremony. However, the pace and amount of donations increased during and after the inauguration of the temple. The temple receives donations of lakhs daily. The devotees donate money through the online payment system established by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust as well as physical donations in terms of gold, silver and other valuable metals.

Read Also
Decline In Travel To Ayodhya: Reduced Flights, Trains, And Buses Signal Waning Craze For Ram Mandir
article-image

Prakash Gupta, the office-in-charge for the Ram Mandir Trust had said that the trust receives donations in all forms including cheque, drafts and cash donations along with the deposits in the donation box.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar...

'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar...

Telangana Accident Video: Man Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car Driven By Student Near Hyderabad; Dies...

Telangana Accident Video: Man Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car Driven By Student Near Hyderabad; Dies...

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Received Donation Of  ₹5,500 crore So Far, ₹11 Crore Foreign Donations In 10...

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Received Donation Of  ₹5,500 crore So Far, ₹11 Crore Foreign Donations In 10...

Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: Multiple Injury Marks Raise Many Questions

Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: Multiple Injury Marks Raise Many Questions

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit