Ayodhya Ram Mandir Received Donation Of  ₹5,500 crore So Far, ₹11 Crore Foreign Donations In 10 Months: Reports

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya | File Image

The grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya has received a whopping donation of Rs 5,500 crore so far, with Rs 11 crore in foreign donations in the last 10 months. In the last three years, Ayodhya Ram Mandir has received donations of over Rs 2,000 crore, with various means of donations including gold and silver, reported Hindi news publication Amar Ujala.

The foundation stone for the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. During the fund campaign run in 2021 for the construction of the temple, as much as Rs 3,500 crore. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust has printed over 10,000 receipts of people donating from every section of the country as well as international donations. The gigantic temple was inaugurated in January this year.

The consecration of Ram Lalla was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, and by February 24 itself, the newly constructed temple had donations, including 25 kg gold and silver ornament, of around Rs 25 crore.

The devotees have been donating to Ram Lalla since the foundation-laying ceremony. However, the pace and amount of donations increased during and after the inauguration of the temple. The temple receives donations of lakhs daily. The devotees donate money through the online payment system established by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust as well as physical donations in terms of gold, silver and other valuable metals.

Prakash Gupta, the office-in-charge for the Ram Mandir Trust had said that the trust receives donations in all forms including cheque, drafts and cash donations along with the deposits in the donation box.