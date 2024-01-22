Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Devotees Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' At Renowned Eiffel Tower In Paris (WATCH)

Ram devotees chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower | DD/ X

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in the newly-constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, people of the Indian diaspora from various parts of the globe could be seen celebrating the historic day. Hindu communities worldwide, not just in India, could be seen high on festive fervour on the special day.

Ram devotees in Paris chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'

Far from India, nearly 7,000 km from Ayodhya, Ram devotees in Paris chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' just hours ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol. Worshipers' loud chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' at iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris were an expression of their devotion towards Lord Ram.

Preparations for the 'Grand Rath Yatra' in France are underway

In France, preparations are underway for the 'Ram Rath Yatra'. The yatra will be taken across the central locations in Paris, followed by elaborate puja, aarti, and prasad distribution. Cultural performances will also be included.

The 'Ram Rath Yatra' is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM

The 'Ram Rath Yatra' is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM on Place De La Chapelle and conclude at 3:00 PM on Place De Trocadero. The yatra will begin at 10:30 AM with prayers and the 'Vishwa Kalyan Yagna' at a Ganesha temple in La Chapelle. The yatra will then travel past Place de la Republique, Musée de Louvre (Louvre Museum), the famed Arc de Triomphe, and finally, Place de Trocadero.

Preparations for the special day have commenced worldwide

Preparations for the special day have commenced worldwide. Today, the event will be broadcast live in over 300 locations around the United States, including New York's renowned Times Square.