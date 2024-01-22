Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Why Did PM Modi Apologise To Lord Shri Ram?

X

Ayodhya: While congratulating people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony held at Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Prime Minister apologized to Lord Ram. In a speech soon after the ceremony, PM Modi said, “Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today..."



#WATCH | Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri… pic.twitter.com/v6F8cLcO23 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now: PM Modi

"After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come...Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the Prime Minister added.



#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..."#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/DkbVzUwnsL — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Earlier, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of the Prime Minister. He led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.



This morning, Indian PM Modi inaugurated a Hindu temple with a statue of Lord Rama in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/UhPhvkMdn8 — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 22, 2024

The childhood form of Lord Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor.

PM Modi performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandavat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus'

PM Modi has the blessings of all Sadhus of Bharat 🚩



Wohi aaye hai jinhe Shri Ram ne bulaya hai, others are free to give interviews to Anjum and Ravish. pic.twitter.com/k3dhOnE1xD — BALA (@erbmjha) January 22, 2024

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, CM Yogi Adityanath present at the event

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the ceremony.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Helicopter seen showering flower petals over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya 🚩🇮🇳#JaiShreeRam #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/oVN0zWrPvQ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 22, 2024

Over 8,000 guests invited

Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities also attended the ceremony.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

