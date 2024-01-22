Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Why Did PM Modi Apologise To Lord Shri Ram?

Ayodhya: While congratulating people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony held at Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Prime Minister apologized to Lord Ram. In a speech soon after the ceremony, PM Modi said, “Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today..."
Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now: PM Modi
"After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come...Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the Prime Minister added.
Earlier, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of the Prime Minister. He led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
The childhood form of Lord Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor.
PM Modi performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandavat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, CM Yogi Adityanath present at the event
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the ceremony.
Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.
Over 8,000 guests invited
Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.
The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.
People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities also attended the ceremony.
The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.
The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.
