'Ram Is Law Of India; Ram Lalla Won't Stay In Tent Now': PM Modi's Top Quotes After Inaugurating Ayodhya Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the event after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said the Ram Lalla will not have to stay in tent now.

"Hamare Ram Aa Gaye Hain (Our Ram has arrived). After centuries of waiting, our Ram has arrived," PM Modi said. Overwhelmed by the significance of the occasion, the Prime Minister shared, "My throat is choked, my body is still shaking, my mind is still absorbed in the moment."

"Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..."#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/DkbVzUwnsL — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Lord Ram will forgive us today: PM Modi

"Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri… pic.twitter.com/v6F8cLcO23 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

PM thanks judiciary for Ram temple verdict

The Prime Minister also went on to thank the Supreme Court of India for clearing the way for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice..." pic.twitter.com/6wZ38njaIC — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Describing the period of legal battle for the temple, PM Modi noted, "In that period, the separation lasted only for 14 years...In this era, Ayodhya and the countrymen have endured hundreds of years of separation. Many of our generations have suffered this separation."

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...In that period, the separation lasted only for 14 years...In this era, Ayodhya and the countrymen have endured hundreds of years of separation. Many of our generations have suffered this separation..." pic.twitter.com/ph9FLaxOXP — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

"I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment...the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all," the PM went on to add.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment...the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling… pic.twitter.com/vWKxpXhfQO — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

"I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is visible everywhere," PM Modi said.

"This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India...Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal...When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years," PM Modi said.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi'...Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," PM Modi said.