Ayodhya Hindus elect Muslim as village head

Ayodhya (UP): Rajanpur village in Rudauli assembly segment in Ayodhya seems as ordinary as hundreds of other villages in the area. What has suddenly made it extraordinary is the fact this Hindu-domina­ted village has recently elected a Muslim as a Gram Pradhan. Hafiz Azimuddin Khan is the new Gram Pradhan in Rajanpur. His is the only Muslim family in this predominantly Hindu village. Hafiz was also the lone Muslim candidate with 7 Hindu candidates.

Rape victim’s dad, brother beaten up

Agra: A case was filed on Wednesday against 8 people, who could be seen thrashing a rape victim's father and brother with sticks in a viral video, police said here, adding one of the accused was arrested. The video shows the two being attacked on the banks of Yamuna on Tuesday evening at Balkeshwar Ghat under Kamla Nagar Police Station, police said. The victims, aged 45 and 20, were being treated at Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital. Two of the accused in the viral video were identified as Rahul and Jogendra, who are named in the rape case of the 45-year-old's daughter.

Assamese litterateur Borgohain no more

Guwahati: Sahitya Akademi awardee, renowned litterateur Homen Borgohain died here on Wednesday following post-Covid-19 complications, doctors said. He was 89. The celebrated Assamese litterateur and journalist, who breathed his last at a private hospital here, is survived by two sons. He has been separated from his wife Nirupama Borgohain, also a well-known writer and journalist, for several years.

Assistant registrar of IIT-Kanpur ends life

Kanpur: Surjeet Kumar Das, an assistant registrar at IIT Kanpur committed suicide at his official residence here. The deceased was reportedly depressed. His family said his younger son, who is just one and a half-years-old, had tested positive and hence Surjeet's depression had deepened.

50 snakes in house create scare in UP

Fatehpur: Fear gripped the Laluganj area in Jahanabad police circle in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, when snakes started coming out of a house. House owner Gaya Prasada said he first saw a few baby snakes in his house on Tuesday afternoon and he caught them and released them in his fields. Later in the evening, more snakes started coming out form all corners of the house and villagers gathered in large numbers. A snake charmer was called and the snakes were caught and later released in a nearby forest area.