Ayodhya case: Verdict today on an article of faith

The court began the daily hearing after the court-appointed mediation panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla and comprising spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar along with senior advocate Sriram Panchu, failed to evolve a consensus among the sparring parties.

On the last day of the hearing, the Muslim parties urged the court to allow the matter to be settled between parties without passing a judgement.

During the hearing, the judges had asked piercing questions, specifically focussed on the articles of faith and their legal nuances, to both parties.

The Allahabad High Court in 2010 through a judgement equally partitioned the dispute 2.77 acre land between - Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board. A total of 14 appeals were filed in the apex court in four civil suits.