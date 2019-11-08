Bhopal: Ayodhya verdict today; Collectors instructed on security preparedness

BHOPAL: The divisional commissioner gave slew of instructions to district collectors on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case

The commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava, said that as per the advisory of the Home department security arrangements need to be stepped up to maintain communal harmony and law and order in the division The collectors have been asked to ensure no untoward incident takes place anywhere. She instructed the collector to keep strict vigil on provocative messages on social media. The administration has been asked to ensure availability of all essential services in all the districts.

Meanwhile, as part of goodwill measures, DIG Irshad Wali and district collector Tarun Pithode held a meeting with representatives of religious sects, traders, businessmen, cultural organisations with an appeal to them to maintain calm.

The religious heads and representatives of various outfits were of the opinion that onus to maintain peace and communal harmony following the SC’s verdict lies on all as entire world is watching the country.

People need to remain alert and inform administration if they find anything amiss, said Pithode.Law and order in the district will be maintained and the administration will ensure people get all essential services and market remained opened, he added. DIG Irshad Wali said, he security has been beefed up, for proper monitoring CCTV cameras have been fitted at various places. Social media team of Police has released two mobile numbers—7804033795 and 7805914907 and asked people to add them in their group as it would help the administration to trace objectionable posts. Social media team of Police is keeping close watch on all social media posts, any objectionable post would be traced out and the person responsible for it would face the music, said the DIG. Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi said after Namaz (Prayer), message has been delivered to 5 lakh Muslims to respect SC’s verdict and maintain peace. Those who were present in the meeting included members of New Market Vyapari Sangh, Maheshwari Samaj, Sarafa Association, Bhopal Electricals Association, Chemist Association, Azad Market, Rajdhani Vyapari Sangh, Iztima Committee, Sanskriti Bachao Manch and others.