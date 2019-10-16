Ayodhya case: Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Rajiv Dhawan tears up submissions made by another lawyer

On the last of the hearing in the Ayodhya case, a high drama unfolded in the Supreme Court, after Rajiv Dhawan, who is representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the dispute, tore up submissions made by a lawyer.

According to Times Now, CJI Ranjan Gogoi also issued a warning to Dhawan’s unruly behaviour. The incident took place when senior counsel Vikas Singh presented a book “Ayodhya revisited” by Kunal Kishore to the bench. However, taking strong objection on placing the contents of the book on record, Dhavan tore the pages. The CJI told the senior advocate to “shred it further”.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that it will conclude today the day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at Ayodhya, saying "enough is enough". A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case for the last 39 days and no more time beyond today will be granted to parties to conclude the hearing in the case.

"This matter is going to be finished today by 5 PM. Enough is enough," the bench, which also comprises justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said at the start of the proceedings on the 40th day. The bench also rejected a plea of a party seeking to intervene in the ongoing hearing and said no such interventions will be allowed now at this stage of proceedings.