Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Trust reveals pics of proposed model of Ram Temple

Ayodhya will witness another chapter in its history with bhoomi pujan for a grand Ram temple on Wednesday and the day has come after an end last year to a long and arduous legal struggle that stretched 134 years.

Perhaps the longest title dispute in the country, it began in 1885 and ended with Supreme Court giving its verdict in November last year. That also paved the way for the constitution of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which has been tasked to oversee the construction of temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement further said.