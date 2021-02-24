At Narendra Modi Stadium inauguration, Amit Shah says India will be ready to host Olympics in 'just six months'

It has been an eventful day for sports enthusiasts in India. Even as many cheered in anticipation of the pink-ball Test between India and England at Ahmedabad's Motera, the stadium got a new name. Now, Home Minister Amit Shah has even brought up the possibility of India hosting the Olympics.

The Home Minister was attending the inaugural event for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. The newly refurbished stadium was inaugurated by the President in the presence of Shah as well as Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

"Combining the sports complex, enclave and stadium in Ahmedabad, India will be ready to host even the Olympics in just six months! Such has been the size of infrastructure we have created. Ahmedabad will now be known as the Sport City of India," the BJP's official Twitter handle quoted Shah as saying.



Now we know that Shah might have been talking in superlatives. But this has certainly not dampened the enthusiasm of social media users. As the BJP's official handle as well as party leaders shared his remarks, many began debating whether India would now begin bidding to host the Olympics.