President Kovind inaugurates refurbished Motera in Ahmedabad, renamed as 'Narendra Modi Stadium'

The world's largest stadium, located in Gujarat's Motera has a new name. While it has been called the 'Motera Stadium' or the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium' for several years now, it will henceforth be known as the Narendra Modi Stadium. That however not to say that Patel has been removed. The stadium is located in what has been named the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave'

The newly refurbished stadium was inaugurated by the President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The Sports Enclave and the Stadium are not the only intiatives that the government has in mind for the state. According to remarks made by Amit Shah at the inaugural event, there are also plans to build a sports complex in Naranpura.

"These three will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the 'sports city' of India," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.