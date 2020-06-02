At least 20 killed in landslides in Southern Assam, several others injured

Police recovered Laskar's wife and another son alive and took them to a government hospital.

In the second incident in Hailakandi district's Algapur, seven people including four women and a child of two families were killed.

In the third incident in Karimganj district's Kaliganj area, six people including three women and two children were killed.

Several teams of the Assam State Disaster Response Force, police accompanied by local people recovered the bodies and injured people from all the places and took them to the hospitals.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the deaths and asked the district administrations to take all steps to help the affected families.

He also asked the officials to sanction financial aid to the families of the victims.