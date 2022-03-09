Assembly Elections results: Goa Congress chief says candidates staying in resort on their own will

Parleys and overtures by various political parties in Goa began in full swing after exit polls showed the state could see a hung assembly following counting of votes on Thursday.

While various Congress leaders talked of reaching out to non-BJP outfits for a tie-up, the party has moved to prevent poaching of its winning candidates.

Goa Congress general secretary Sunil Kauthankar said candidates have decided to stay together voluntarily, while adding a number of senior leaders from other states were in the coastal state to manage the post-poll scenario.

Kauthankar added “Strategy we've adopted is complex and comprehensive. We're very confident that all our candidates are sticking together. Got strong response from other political parties who have fought against BJP... [We are] confident of forming government tomorrow itself.”



“We have not forced any candidate to stay over (at the resort). They voluntarily decided to stay together… Not correct to say that we are keeping a hold on our leaders because leaders have come from other states also…” Kauthankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress was the single-largest party in the 2017 assembly polls, but the BJP managed to stitch together a coalition to form the government. By December 2021, the Congress's count of MLAs dipped to just 2, as the party was hit by a string of defections and resignations.

