Assembly Elections 2023: All's Not Well In INDIA? SP, Cong Lock Horns Over Five Seats In MP

File

Lucknow: Despite showing comradery, it seems all is not well within the opposition alliance in Madhya Pradesh. The congress and Samajwadi party have locked horns on several seats and both refused to give in. The top leaders of the I.N.D.I.A alliance have been finding it tough to find a solution to this crisis of MP.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded its candidates on nine assembly seats in MP while congress too has announced names on five of these. According to the leaders of SP, the party had asked for six assembly seats for it to contest in MP. Of these six seats SP had won one in 2018 assembly elections and was second on four. However on Sunday congress released its first list of 144 candidates for MP assembly elections and this included five seats for which SP had claimed.

Fissures in opposition alliance?

After this move the SP parliamentary board announced the name of its nine candidates for MP assembly polls. Now there are five seats on which both congress and SP have fielded their candidates. According to a SP leader the congress high command is not in a mood to give in and at the most they might leave four seats. The SP has decided to field former MLA, Meera Deepak Yadav from Niwari, Bablu Patel from Rajnagar, DR Rahul from Bhander reserved seat, Vishwanath Markaam from Dhauhani reserved seat, Sharwan Kumar from Chitrangi, Laxman Tiwari from Sirmaur, Manoj Yadav from Bijawar, and Mahesh Sahare from Kutangi and Ram Pratap Yadav from Sidhi assembly seat.

The SP leaders said that on these nine seats congress had not performed well in the 2018 assembly polls hence it should not claim for it. They said that talks are going on with the top leaders of congress and there are chances for an amicable solution to the crisis. Meanwhile the SP has decided not to contest more than nine assembly seats in MP even in case the negotiations with congress fails. `We would not like to create a division among anti-BJP voters and concentrate on those seats where victory can be ensured’, said a SP leader.