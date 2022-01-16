Assembly elections 2022: BJP to give tickets to only one family member of any party leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made it clear that it will give ticket to only one person from the family of any party leader. Sources in the BJP said that not more than one person from the same family shall be named as a candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the BJP will not field any of its sitting MPs in the assembly elections. However, it could field its former MPs.

In its first list released for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday, the BJP had named several former MPs as candidates.

Sources said that many BJP MPs want assembly tickets for their children, but a decision in this regard will be taken on a case-to-case basis depending on the winning ability of the individual concerned, and the electoral equation of the particular seat.

Meanwhile, a senior party leader said that Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, may soon join the BJP.

Responding to the question of inclusion of other parties in the NDA alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the senior BJP leader said that currently, the alliance of BJP in the state is with Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party.

Apart from Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, many leaders of the OBC community have left the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Reacting to this, the veteran BJP leader said that these leaders might had gotten an impression that the party won't issue them tickets.

However, he also claimed that their departure will not affect the BJP and the party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh by winning more than 300 seats this time.

