Assembly Election Results 2023: Video Shows Congress Worker Dressed As 'Lord Hanuman' Outside Party Headquarters

Congress worker dressed as Lord Hanuman outside party headquarters | ANI

New Delhi: On the day of counting of votes for the four assembly election results in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan, workers of various political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the morale of their parties are at an all time high on the "judgement" day. One such scene emerged from New Delhi on Sunday (December 3), when a Congress worker was seen dressed a "Lord Hanuman" and claimed that the party would win on all the four seats in the crucial assembly elections.

The Congress workers dressed as Lord Hanuman, raised the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" while he was surrounded by party workers.

Watch: Congress workers dressed as Lord Hanuman claims party victory in all 4 states.

Assembly Elections 2023 Results

The counting day for the assembly election results in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh is today, December 3, 2023. While counting of votes for the state of Mizoram will be done on Monday, December 4.

Voting in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan took place on November 17 and 25 respectively, whereas Telangana went to polls on November 30. Chhattisgarh saw polling in two phases on November 7 and 17.

While Congress is looking to defend Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has gone out all guns blazing to retain the state of Madhya Pradesh. KCR led BRS has a strong challenger in the Congress this time in Telangana.

The exit polls results were not unanimous in their verdict. However, most predicted a BJP government in MP with CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan storming back to power and Rajasthan was expected to see a tough fight between the Congress and the BJP, similar to the state of Chhattisgarh, where Congress was shown to have a slight edge over the BJP.