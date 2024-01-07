 Assam: Wild Elephant Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Train In Jorhat; Visuals Surface
Assam: Wild Elephant Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Train In Jorhat; Visuals Surface

According to Sabyasachi De, Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), the incident happened at about 11:30 PM on Saturday in the Mariani area in Assam's Jorhat district.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Wild elephant died after being hit by a train in Assam's Jorhat | Hemanta Kumar Nath/ X

A wild elephant died after being hit by a passenger train in Assam's Jorhat district late Saturday night, according to an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, told ANI over the phone on Sunday that the incident took place in the Mariani area at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

While crossing a railway track the train hit the elephant 

"The wild jumbo died after being hit by the Down Vivek Express," Sabyasachi De said. According to reports, when a herd of elephants tried to cross the railway track at Bhelaguri tea garden near the Mariani area, a passenger train hit one elephant of the herd. More details are awaited.

Earlier, a lifeless elephant calf was discovered in Assam's Boko region

Earlier on January 5, an elephant calf was found dead in a paddy field in the Boko area of Assam. After spotting the carcass of the elephant calf, some residents near the Nuapara area in Boko informed forest officials. Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Division, told ANI, "Our forest staff reached the spot and recovered the remains of the elephant calf." A doctor's team from the Assam State Zoo is set to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the elephant calf's death. 

