Elephant Rampage Claims Life of Eight-Year-Old Student in Assam | Representative photo

A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in Assam's Kokrajhar, resulting in the trampling death of an eight-year-old girl who was unfortunately left behind when the elephants entered her village, according to sources familiar with the matter told HT.

The victim, identified as Sani Mardi, was a third-grade student. Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police, Pushpraj Singh, confirmed to HT that the girl's body was recovered and sent for autopsy.

The incident occurred in the Athiabari area under the Kachugaon forest division, designated as an elephant reserve. Forest officials explained that the elephants may have entered the village, attracted by the banana plants in the residential areas, and in their search for food, the herd demolished some houses. While the villagers managed to flee to safety, the young girl was left behind and tragically trampled to death.

Officials from both the forest department and the police responded to the incident, with investigations underway. A local resident expressed the frequent challenges faced by the community due to encounters with wild elephants, noting the destruction of crops and occasional attacks on houses. The incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region, emphasizing the need for effective measures to mitigate such tragic occurrences and safeguard both human and animal lives.