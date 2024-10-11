Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Infant, Killed As Speeding Car Mows Them Down

Representative Pic |

Guwahati: Four children were killed in a road mishap on National Highway 17 at Sonakhali village, under Agamoni PS in Dhubri district in Assam on Friday morning.

According to the eye witness the children were standing near the road, with one of the older holding a forty day infant in arms when an out-of-control vehicle numbering AS17L-6331 mowed them down. Three children died on the spot while the infant’s brief fight for life ended en route to the nearest medical hospital.

About The Victims

The victims were identified as Mariam Khatun, Zubair Rahman, Mehdi Hussain, and 40-day-old Abu Raihan were standing near the highway when a speeding car bearing registration number AS17L-6331 lost control and struck them. Three of the children died instantly, while one of them, identified as Abu Raihan, a 40-day-old infant, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The incident has left the community in deep grief and has sparked an outpouring of sorrow and anger over the senseless loss of young lives.

Driver Of The Vehicle Flees The Spot

The driver of the vehicle, reportedly a woman, fled the scene after the accident, adding further anguish over the incident. While the owner of the vehicle has been apprehended by the police, the absence of the driver has raised questions about accountability and justice for the families. Locals are now calling for swift and firm action to ensure that such negligence is met with the full force of the law.