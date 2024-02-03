Assam: Security Ramped Up In Guwahati Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Feb 3-4

Guwahati: Tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on February 3 and 4.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal visited the Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, in Guwahati and took stock of the preparations.

Prime Minister Modi will address a mega public rally, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 11599 crore on Sunday at Veterinary College Field, at Khanapara in Guwahati.

#WATCH | Assam: Preparations underway in Guwahati ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on February 3 and 4. Security arrangements have been heightened in the state.



Assam Irrigation Minister's Preparation For PM's Visit in Guwahati

Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal said that people are excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guwahati on February 3 and lakhs are expected to be present at the public meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on the evening of February 3. People are excited about this. Lakhs of people are going to arrive for the public meeting. There are many programs before that as well," Singhal said.Singhal added that the administration is running short of transport arrangements and railways as people are excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Guwahati."We will be welcoming Prime Minister Modi by lighting diyas. People are excited. We have run out of transport and railways. I believe that there will be a magnificent rally at Khanapara on February 4 morning," he said.

PM Modi's Assam Visit Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 3-4 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme in Guwahati, the Assam government said. Providing world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area for the Prime Minister.

In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which the foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple, stated Assam government.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple road upgrade projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads, including 38 bridges, will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects In Assam Visit

The Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

With a view to harnessing the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international-standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and the upgrade of Nehru Stadium to a FIFA-standard football stadium.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, the foundation stone for development of a medical college in Karimganj will also be laid by him.