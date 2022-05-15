Assam: Passengers stranded as train services hit due to rains, flood. See pics

Heavy rains and floods have hit train services in Assam, with pictures emerging of passengers stranded at New Haflong station in Dima Hasao district.

The CPRO of North East Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, said stations have been damaged and trains cancelled in several places.

"Two trains got stuck and stranded passengers are being evacuated. We can't say about restoration of services as of now," De said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said: "Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. Before reaching Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village, road is likely to be blocked due to landslides.”

“Landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected.”

The ASDMA further said that nearly 25,000 people have been affected by floods across five districts in Assam.

The worst-hit is Cachar with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge.

At least 227 people are taking shelter in 10 relief camps and distribution centres set up across two districts.

Nearly 2,200 people were rescued by the Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers from Cachar and Hojai districts.

Incidents of massive waterlogging have been reported from various parts of Guwahati.

The ASDMA has issued flood alert for Cachar, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon districts for the next 12-72 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

