Assam, NE neglected for decades, now correcting faults of previous governments: PM Modi

Dhemaji: Accusing the governments that ruled India for decades since Independence of neglecting Assam and the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India's growth engine would be further boosted with the development of the region.

Monday reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the region.

Modi, who dedicated to the nation three major projects in the petroleum sector, enumerated steps taken by the state government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and the centre over the past few years, and said they were working together for a balanced growth of the region.

"Those who ruled for decades since Independence believed Dispur was too distant from Delhi. 'Dilli ab door nahi aapke darwaaze par hai' (Delhi is not far now, it stands at your doorstep," he said after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of five mega projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in gas, oil and education sectors at Dhemaji.

"To achieve the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision continuous endeavours are going on. Whenever I visit Assam, I get the fresh impetus and inspirations to do more for the northeastern region," Modi said.

The previous governments adopted "step-motherly" approach to Assam's North Bank and neglected connectivity, health, education and industry, he alleged.

"We are correcting the faults of the previous governments. If the policy is accurate, destiny would be perfect. Connectivity, health, education and infrastructure developments were ignored by the previous governments," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the government is trying to give engineering and medical education in local languages so that its benefit could be obtained by the poor students and learners residing in the far-flung areas.

Referring to the song of great singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika and rich Assamese cinema, Modi said that Assam's all-round development would make the development of India easier.

"The entire world is now respectful of India's engineering and technological milestones," he pointed out. The Prime Minister said that as the government is working with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', LPG and electricity connections are being given to 100 per cent households in Assam and other parts of India as these were earlier available to less than 40 to 50 per cent familes.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that Rs 95,000 crore would be invested in Assam's gas and oil sector for the projects initiated by the Prime Minister on Monday. He said that the earlier Congress-led UPA government headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh despite him representing Assam in the Parliament did nothing to utilise the gas and oil resources for the benefit of Assam and the country.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in his speech said that Prime Minister Modi with his great vision for the all-round development of the region has won the hearts of every person of the eight northeastern states.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and state Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke in the gatherings. Monday's visit and public address is the third in poll-bound Assam by the Prime Minister within 30 days since his visit to Sivasagar on January 23 and at Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district on February 7.

He said he will visit Assam and other poll bound states as many times as possible before elections are announced, likely in 1st weeek of March.

(With inputs from agencies)